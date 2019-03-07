New York City’s youngest entrepreneurs have two new ways to sell their yummy goods this year.

The Girl Scouts are hitting the road with a truck traveling through all five boroughs and they'll be running a pop-up store in Manhattan featuring Thin Mints, S’mores, Trefoils and their other crave-worthy cookies.

These latest efforts should make it easier than ever for New Yorkers to get their cookie fix while teaching the Girl Scouts about some new business models, said Meridith Maskara, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

“What do you see in the New York market? You see pop-up shops and mobile food trucks,” said Maskara. “These are the trends and the girls are innovating, while following business trends.”

The pop-up store at 1590 Lexington Ave. opens on March 8 and will sell cookies Wednesdays through Sundays through May 4.

It will be operated by Girl Scouts on weekends and after-school hours.

The first-ever mobile cookie truck is currently operating on weekends and can be tracked through social media at @GirlScoutsNYC and the hashtag #GScookietruckNYC or by using the online Girl Scout Cookie finder.

Girl Scouts of Greater New York serves 31,000 girls in 1,800 troops across the five boroughs. Last year, members collectively sold 1.4 million boxes of cookies. This year’s goal is 1.5 million.

Girls from the different troops will take turns hosting the truck and making sales to fund their programming and volunteer work.

“All of the money stays local,” said Maskara. “The troops have financial plans. Some of them go on trips to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Some give back to the community by buying bulbs and flowers to plant or shelving for a library. The girls work collaboratively and decide.”