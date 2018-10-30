LATEST PAPER
Where to find creepy Halloween treats in NYC

Eyeballs make their way onto bonbons, doughnuts and more.

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate's Halloween offerings include this eyeball bonbon. Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Have an (eye)ball this Halloween.

Chocolate shops, candy makers and doughnut purveyors are concocting spooky treats that play on the classic creepy decoration and treat. Here’s where to get them.

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate

The bonbon gets a ghoulish makeover at this upscale chocolate shop. The treat is filled with whipped milk chocolate ganache, Tahitian vanilla marshmallow and speculoos cookies. $6/each; 43 W. 42nd St., 212-201-1985, kreutherchocolate.com 

Cinnamon Snail

The vegan food stall has been offering up spooky treats all month long. For Halloween, you can find a variety of hand-decorated cookies on top of filled doughnuts, including this “eye cream” creation. $5.25/each; The Pennsy, 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, 212-695-7454; City Acres Market, 70 Pine St., 917-261-4530, cinnamonsnail.com

Du’s Donuts and Coffee

Wylie Dufresne’s gourmet cake doughnut shop is giving you the evil eye this Halloween. The vanilla cake doughnut is coated with a coconut glaze and topped with a gummy eye candy. It’s one of three special Halloween flavors. $4/each, $24/pack of six; 107 N. 12th St., Williamsburg, 718-215-8770, dusdonuts.com 

Dylan’s Candy Bar

Among the candy shop's new Halloween offerings is a bag full of chocolate “eyeballs” with crispy rice bits. $4; 1011 Third Ave., 646-735-0078, 33 Union Square W., 646-419-2000, dylanscandybar.com 

