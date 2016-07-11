IHOP offering 58-cent pancake stacks in NYC

In celebration of its 58th anniversary, IHOP restaurants will offer a short stack of its original buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents on Tuesday at participating locations, according to a news release.
The pancake stack will cost four cents less than it did back in 1958 when the original pancake house was opened in Toluca Lake, California, near Los Angeles.
All 10 IHOP restaurants in New York City will be participating in the anniversary promotion from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the 10 participating locations:
- 235-237 E. 14th St., Manhattan
- 2082 Lexington Ave., Manhattan
- 2294 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., Manhattan
- 11000 Flatlands Ave., Brooklyn
- 785 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn
- 253 Livingston St., Brooklyn
- 2244 Church Ave., Brooklyn
- 2101 Ralph Ave., Brooklyn
- 73-01 Northern Blvd., Queens
- 9801 Liberty Ave., Queens