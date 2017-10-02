Junior’s is ready to win at Instagram this fall.

The Brooklyn-based restaurant chain known for its New York-style cheesecake debuted a pumpkin pie-flavored milkshake as extravagant as any Black Tap crazy shake on Oct. 1.

Available at any Junior’s location through November, the Pumpkin Pie Cake Shake starts off with cinnamon and brown sugar-accented vanilla ice cream blended with milk. That mixture is poured into a glass rimmed with vanilla frosting and crushed graham crackers. Capping the glass is a hefty slice of Junior’s new pumpkin pie cheesecake, which comes with a graham cracker crust, a layer of pumpkin pie filling, a tier of traditional cheesecake and pumpkin mousse rosettes speckling the top. The entire shake is then buried in whipped cream.

The Pumpkin Pie Cake Shake costs $15.95, a dollar more than the elaborately bedecked shakes at Black Tap’s comfort food restaurants.

If a milkshake topped off with cheesecake slice sounds like one indulgence too many, you can order a whole cake for $45.96 online or at a Junior’s location through Christmas. (Slices are available in store, too.)

October means... pumpkin season! Try our NEW Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake and Pumpkin Pie Cake Shake in any of our restaurants. 🎃 A post shared by Junior's Restaurant&Cheesecake (@juniorscheesecake) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

The original Junior's Restaurant (circa 1950) is located at 386 Flatbush Ave. Ext in Downtown Brooklyn, but it has since added two more outposts near Times Square on 45th and 49th streets.

Godspeed, ye merry pumpkin lovers.