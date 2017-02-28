Katz’s Delicatessen to open Brooklyn outpost in April

Katz’s Delicatessen is on its way to Brooklyn.

The iconic NYC spot, of “When Harry Met Sally” fame, will be opening its first outpost at the new DeKalb Market Hall in Brooklyn in April, the deli confirmed on Tuesday.

“In just a few short weeks we will be opening the first ever Katz’s Deli outpost! Keep an eye out for us at the old Albee Square Mall (now called CITY POINT) on the corner of Flatbush and Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. See you soon!” the deli wrote on Instagram.

While smaller than the original restaurant, the spot will still offer its menu classics like pastrami and corned beef sandwiches.

“Katz’s will maintain its authenticity and reputation for offering the highest quality cuts of meat that New Yorkers, tourists and celebrities alike adore,” a statement from Katz’s read.

The Lower East Side deli has called the corner of Houston and Ludlow home since 1888 when it was originally known as the Iceland Brothers. It was renamed Iceland & Katz when Willy Katz became co-owner in 1903 and was given the name you know best seven years later.

The expansion has been in talks since owner Jake Dell first confirmed the restaurant’s plans back in October 2015. DeKalb Market Hall’s Brooklyn launch was delayed in August, with plans to open this spring.