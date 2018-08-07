Maman is going to the kids.

The four-year-old French cafe, which has six locations in the city, debuted a kids’ menu earlier this month.

The menu is available at its TriBeCa, NoMad and Greenpoint cafes and SoHo restaurant during breakfast and lunch, and features a new addition, scrambled eggs ($5), alongside adapted versions of Maman classics, like avocado toast ($6) and its famed chocolate chip cookies ($4.50) — fittingly served with a glass of milk.

amNewYork asked Elisa Marshall, who co-founded Maman with her partner, Ben Sormonte, how the kids’ menu came together:

Why did you want to launch a kids’ menu?

Naturally being called Maman, we aim to create a warm and welcoming family environment. Our core customers are “mamans” themselves, so we wanted to have an easily accessible menu for when they come and dine in with their children. We also have a fun coloring place mat as an added bonus.

What considerations went into creating one?

We spoke with many customers and fellow moms to see what they look for in a kids’ menu. We wanted to stay away from traditional spaghetti or chicken fingers and fries and offer a well-balanced menu suiting a range of taste preferences and ages and staying true to Maman.

How are the items different, or the same, from what you’d find on the regular menu?

One is a new item designed just for children [the scrambled eggs], while the others are modifications of our traditional Maman classics.

I know it just started, but how has the response been so far? What are some kid favorites so far?

So far it has been wonderful, especially on weekends when we have many families brunching together. The new items are a welcomed addition with the quiche and the grilled cheese taking the top two spots.

What makes for a good family-friendly spot in the city?

A warm, welcoming environment with options for everyone makes for a good family-friendly spot in New York. At Maman, we always want to make sure that our hospitality goes beyond “good.” We want everyone to feel like Maman is their “home away from home.”