Eat and Drink Late-night brunch menu now served at the Ainsworth East Village Breakfast favorites (and booze) are served Thursdays-Saturdays from midnight to 2 a.m. A late-night brunch menu coming to the Ainsworth will feature breakfast classics like French toast (pictured) and mac-and-cheese fries. Photo Credit: The Ainsworth By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Updated March 30, 2018 10:45 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email An East Village sports bar is offering a possible cure for the nighttime munchies. A late-late-night brunch menu taking the concept of “brinner” to the extreme made its debut in March at the Ainsworth East Village. The sports bar’s carb-heavy, snooze-inducing menu features its $17 mac-and-cheese burger (a beef patty and a panko-crusted mac-and-cheese one, with even more of the cheesy macaroni loaded onto a sesame bun) and two types of fries alongside breakfast classics. If you’re looking for something savory, there’s a “breakfast burger,” with a sausage-blend patty, cheddar, bacon, a sunny-side up egg and hollandaise sauce on a brioche bun ($16), and a fried chicken buttermilk biscuit sandwich, smothered in sausage gravy and two kinds of cheese ($15). If you’ve got a sweet tooth, French toast stuffed with strawberry sweet cream and mixed berries ($15) or a stack of pancakes of the day ($14) are offered. Because it wouldn’t be brunch without the booze, drink specials include $7 mimosas, $8 well drinks and $6 house wine. (Your favorite 24-hour old-school diner or coffee shop probably doesn’t offer those.) The Ainsworth East Village (64 Third Ave.) is serving its late-night brunch from midnight to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, but we recommend Thursdays only when you know you can hit the snooze button the next morning. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Nicole has been on the food and drink beat at amNY.com since May 2017. She previously worked at DNAinfo and POLITICO New York. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.