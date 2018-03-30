An East Village sports bar is offering a possible cure for the nighttime munchies.

A late-late-night brunch menu taking the concept of “brinner” to the extreme made its debut in March at the Ainsworth East Village.

The sports bar’s carb-heavy, snooze-inducing menu features its $17 mac-and-cheese burger (a beef patty and a panko-crusted mac-and-cheese one, with even more of the cheesy macaroni loaded onto a sesame bun) and two types of fries alongside breakfast classics.

If you’re looking for something savory, there’s a “breakfast burger,” with a sausage-blend patty, cheddar, bacon, a sunny-side up egg and hollandaise sauce on a brioche bun ($16), and a fried chicken buttermilk biscuit sandwich, smothered in sausage gravy and two kinds of cheese ($15).

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, French toast stuffed with strawberry sweet cream and mixed berries ($15) or a stack of pancakes of the day ($14) are offered.

Because it wouldn’t be brunch without the booze, drink specials include $7 mimosas, $8 well drinks and $6 house wine. (Your favorite 24-hour old-school diner or coffee shop probably doesn’t offer those.)

The Ainsworth East Village (64 Third Ave.) is serving its late-night brunch from midnight to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, but we recommend Thursdays only when you know you can hit the snooze button the next morning.