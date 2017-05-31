Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding now shipping nationwide

“Magic,” s’mores and rainbow pudding are new flavors on the menu this summer.

Magnolia Bakery‘s famous banana pudding is sporting a new makeover this summer.

Between June and September, the brick-and-mortar bakery is offering a new pudding flavor each month. The monthly series kicked off with a “rainbow” flavor featuring layers of vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream and confetti.

Later this season, Magnolia shoppers can taste “Magic” (vanilla pudding with toasted coconut, graham crackers and chocolate chips), s’mores and salted caramel flavored puddings.

The bakery has also started shipping its original banana pudding all over the country. Customers can order six 16-ounce tubs of the dessert online for $48, plus shipping.

Although Magnolia had been offering nationwide shipping on some of its desserts since 2011, adding banana pudding to the lineup came down to the packaging, as the pudding needs to stay at the same temperature in order to ship, said the bakery’s spokeswoman, Sara Gramling.

“Our cookies and cupcakes are shipped frozen, but you can’t freeze banana pudding,” Gramling said.

Magnolia had already been shipping its cupcakes, macaroons and brownies all over the country.