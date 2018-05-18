Make the Magnum ice cream bar of your dreams a reality at this pop-up store.

Magnum's seasonal shop returns to the city on June 1 for the third year in a row, inviting New Yorkers to customize bars with their choice of hand-dipped Belgian chocolate and glitzy toppings, like rose petals, gold crystal candy and Himalayan sea salt.

This year, the pop-up — which operates like an ice cream parlor, rather than a self-service frozen yogurt place — returns to SoHo from the Meatpacking District: At 132 Spring St., guests will design their bars by selecting a vanilla bean or chocolate ice cream base, choosing a dark, milk or white Belgian chocolate dip and picking three out of 20 different toppings. New bar bling options for 2018 include mini peanut butter chips, salted caramel-coated biscuits and dark chocolate crispy "caviar." (Note: we were just as stumped by the latter, but a spokeswoman could not provide more details.)

Bars will go for $8 each. And yes, they're as indulgent as they sound.

A description provided by the spokeswoman says the SoHo storefront will also feature a new "aroma bar" that "invites guests to experience MAGNUM’s premium ingredients including vanilla, roses, and cocoa on an elevated level," but we have no clue what that means.

We'll give you more clarity on the aroma factor and the space's inevitable Instagram-friendly art installations when we visit a couple of days before the opening. Last year, Magnum decked out its shop at 875 Washington St. with a chocolate-y countertop in the back, a floor-to-ceiling mirror and a display case of ornamented, creamy treats.

The company has yet to reveal the length of this year's pop-up, but we do know the hours: Magnum New York will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.