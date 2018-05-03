Tell your boss you’re actually taking 30 minutes for lunch today.

Outdoor food markets Broadway Bites and Mad. Sq. Eats return this week, with the former already open for business with 11 new booths for the 2018 season — and the promise of free eats.

Organizer Urbanspace (by now, a well-known name among foodies for its pop-up alfresco markets and indoor food halls) is offering fans the chance to win “VIP passports” guaranteeing 10 free items from each of its three spring markets, or 30 freebies in total.

New vendors at Broadway Bites, which opened Wednesday in Greeley Square on Broadway between 32nd and 33rd streets, include Bread & Spread (sandwiches); Silly Chilly Dumplings (dumplings stuffed with veggies, chicken or grasshoppers); Cryo Cream (liquid nitrogen ice cream); Kotti Berliner Döner Kebab (spit-roasted meat wrapped in Turkish pide bread); and Daa! Dumplings (Russian pelmeni). Returning favorites like Domo Taco (Asian fusion tacos), Melt (grilled cheese sandwiches) and Empanada Papa join the lineup of 29 vendors in total.

Mad. Sq. Eats brings 25 peddlers of grub from all over the globe to Worth Square in the Flatiron District this Saturday. Gotham Poke, Bao by Kaya and Roberta’s are back with seafood, Taiwanese steamed buns and pizza, alongside newbies Burger & Lobster, Duck Season, Renegade Lemonade, Likkle More Jerk and Top Hops Beer Shop.

Urbanspace partnered with Instagram influencer @foodbabyny (aka Mike Chau and his two cute kids) for round one of its passport giveaway Wednesday, inviting Instagram users to follow both accounts and tag a friend in a comment on this post using the hashtag #urbaneats. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday, an Urbanspace spokeswoman said.

Round 2, featuring a different Instagram personality, will kick off Saturday, so keep your eye on the Urbanspace account.

Broadway Bites is in operation through June 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Mad. Sq. Eats will be serving customers May 5 through June 1, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Urbanspace’s third seasonal market in the Garment District opens for the spring and summer on June 4.