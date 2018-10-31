A Staten Island Italian restaurant, a Queens smokehouse and a West Village Middle Eastern spot are among the 27 new picks on Michelin’s 2019 list of New York City restaurants serving high-quality food at reasonable prices.

The annual Bib Gourmand list, assembled by the Michelin Guide publisher and released on Tuesday, highlights restaurants where diners can get two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (excluding tax and tip).

This year, Michelin awarded Bib Gourmand status to 129 eateries across the five boroughs: altogether, 65 restaurants in Manhattan, 34 in Brooklyn, 20 in Queens, seven in the Bronx and three in Staten Island earned the distinction.

Food inspectors highlighted restaurants such as Vinum in Staten Island for its "attention to detail" and truffled veal and lamb meatballs. The Queens smokehouse Salt & Bone offers a "Texas-style feast worthy of recognition," Michelin said in a release, while Kubeh in the Village offers "well-prepared Middle Eastern dishes."

New restaurants to make the list include:

Alley 41, Flushing

Amelie, Upper West Side

Bellwether, Long Island City

Cervo's, Lower East Side

Convivium Osteria, Park Slope

Daxi Sichuan, Flushing

Enzo's, The Bronx

The Flower Shop, Lower East Side

Georgian Dream Cafe, Bay Ridge

Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Ridgewood

Hwa Yuan, Chinatown

Kubeh, West Village

La Vara, Cobble Hill

Legend of Taste, Whitestone

Lil Gem, Lower East Side

Little Alley, Midtown

Mar's, Astoria

Pata Cafe, Elmhurst

Pinch Chinese, SoHo

Salt & Bone Smokehouse, Astoria

Tang Hot Pot, Lower East Side

Tomino, Chinatown

Tonchin, Midtown

Ugly Baby, Carroll Gardens

Ulivo, NoMad

Una Pizza Napoletana, Lower East Side

Vinum, Staten Island

Check out the full list of 2019 Bib Gourmand restaurants here. The guide to Michelin-starred restaurants will be released Tuesday and go on sale Nov. 8.