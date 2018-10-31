LATEST PAPER
Michelin adds 27 NYC restaurants to its Bib Gourmand selections

129 restaurants across the five boroughs made the annual list of quality food at reasonable prices.

Russ and Daughters Cafe in the Lower East

Russ and Daughters Cafe in the Lower East Side is among Michelin's 129 Bib Gourmand selections in New York City. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Kayla Simas kayla.simas@amny.com
A Staten Island Italian restaurant, a Queens smokehouse and a West Village Middle Eastern spot are among the 27 new picks on Michelin’s 2019 list of New York City restaurants serving high-quality food at reasonable prices. 

The annual Bib Gourmand list, assembled by the Michelin Guide publisher and released on Tuesday, highlights restaurants where diners can get two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (excluding tax and tip). 

This year, Michelin awarded Bib Gourmand status to 129 eateries across the five boroughs: altogether, 65 restaurants in Manhattan, 34 in Brooklyn, 20 in Queens, seven in the Bronx and three in Staten Island earned the distinction.

Food inspectors highlighted restaurants such as Vinum in Staten Island for its "attention to detail" and truffled veal and lamb meatballs. The Queens smokehouse Salt & Bone offers a "Texas-style feast worthy of recognition," Michelin said in a release, while Kubeh in the Village offers "well-prepared Middle Eastern dishes."

New restaurants to make the list include:

  • Alley 41, Flushing
  • Amelie, Upper West Side
  • Bellwether, Long Island City
  • Cervo's, Lower East Side
  • Convivium Osteria, Park Slope
  • Daxi Sichuan, Flushing
  • Enzo's, The Bronx
  • The Flower Shop, Lower East Side
  • Georgian Dream Cafe, Bay Ridge
  • Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Ridgewood
  • Hwa Yuan, Chinatown
  • Kubeh, West Village
  • La Vara, Cobble Hill
  • Legend of Taste, Whitestone
  • Lil Gem, Lower East Side
  • Little Alley, Midtown
  • Mar's, Astoria
  • Pata Cafe, Elmhurst
  • Pinch Chinese, SoHo
  • Salt & Bone Smokehouse, Astoria
  • Tang Hot Pot, Lower East Side
  • Tomino, Chinatown
  • Tonchin, Midtown
  • Ugly Baby, Carroll Gardens
  • Ulivo, NoMad
  • Una Pizza Napoletana, Lower East Side
  • Vinum, Staten Island

Check out the full list of 2019 Bib Gourmand restaurants here. The guide to Michelin-starred restaurants will be released Tuesday and go on sale Nov. 8. 

