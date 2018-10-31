Eat and Drink Michelin adds 27 NYC restaurants to its Bib Gourmand selections 129 restaurants across the five boroughs made the annual list of quality food at reasonable prices. Russ and Daughters Cafe in the Lower East Side is among Michelin's 129 Bib Gourmand selections in New York City. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Kayla Simas kayla.simas@amny.com Updated October 31, 2018 2:15 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A Staten Island Italian restaurant, a Queens smokehouse and a West Village Middle Eastern spot are among the 27 new picks on Michelin’s 2019 list of New York City restaurants serving high-quality food at reasonable prices. The annual Bib Gourmand list, assembled by the Michelin Guide publisher and released on Tuesday, highlights restaurants where diners can get two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less (excluding tax and tip). This year, Michelin awarded Bib Gourmand status to 129 eateries across the five boroughs: altogether, 65 restaurants in Manhattan, 34 in Brooklyn, 20 in Queens, seven in the Bronx and three in Staten Island earned the distinction. Food inspectors highlighted restaurants such as Vinum in Staten Island for its "attention to detail" and truffled veal and lamb meatballs. The Queens smokehouse Salt & Bone offers a "Texas-style feast worthy of recognition," Michelin said in a release, while Kubeh in the Village offers "well-prepared Middle Eastern dishes." New restaurants to make the list include: Alley 41, Flushing Amelie, Upper West Side Bellwether, Long Island City Cervo's, Lower East Side Convivium Osteria, Park Slope Daxi Sichuan, Flushing Enzo's, The Bronx The Flower Shop, Lower East Side Georgian Dream Cafe, Bay Ridge Houdini Kitchen Laboratory, Ridgewood Hwa Yuan, Chinatown Kubeh, West Village La Vara, Cobble Hill Legend of Taste, Whitestone Lil Gem, Lower East Side Little Alley, Midtown Mar's, Astoria Pata Cafe, Elmhurst Pinch Chinese, SoHo Salt & Bone Smokehouse, Astoria Tang Hot Pot, Lower East Side Tomino, Chinatown Tonchin, Midtown Ugly Baby, Carroll Gardens Ulivo, NoMad Una Pizza Napoletana, Lower East Side Vinum, Staten Island Check out the full list of 2019 Bib Gourmand restaurants here. The guide to Michelin-starred restaurants will be released Tuesday and go on sale Nov. 8. By Kayla Simas kayla.simas@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.