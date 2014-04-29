Mint juleps recipe: Make it at home!

It wouldn’t a Kentucky Derby party without a mint julep. To make the muddled drink, Virgil’s Real Barbecue (152 W. 44th St., 212-921-9494) shares its classic recipe, made with Kentucky’s own Maker’s Mark bourbon. Since this is a celebration drink, the recipe is party-sized, too. Heads up: The recipe calls to steep your mint and bourbon for 24 hours, so plan accordingly.

Maker’s Mark Mint Julep

Makes about 15 drinks

1 bunch mint, springs reserved for garnish

1 (1 liter) bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon whisky

1 ½ cups Simple Syrup

1 tablespoon powdered sugar, for garnish

1. Chop up most of the mint, reserving springs for garnish, and add to the bottle of bourbon. Steep with the top on for 24 hours, and then strain out the mint

2. Thoroughly mix the infused bourbon with Simple Syrup in a large pitcher. Pour into tall glasses filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint spring and a sprinkle of the powdered sugar, and serve.