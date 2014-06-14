Miss Harlem Shake contest: Do you have what it takes?

Want to be the face of Harlem?

Harlem Shake, the burger and milkshake joint Uptown, is calling all female Harlem residents ages 18 and older to enter in the first ever Miss Harlem Shake contest, “no crazy dance moves or YouTube videos required.”

In addition to earning the title, the winner will act as the face of the eatery for a year, and will receive $500 cash, plus $1,000 for a local non-profit of her choice. She will also score free Harlem Shake burgers for a year, of course.

“This isn’t your typical beauty contest,” reps for Harlem Shake said in a release. “This is about celebrating the people that make Harlem special.

Contestants can fill out an application at harlemshakenyc.com, or at the restaurant at 100 W. 124th St. Questions include, “Why do you enjoy living in Harlem?” and “How do you make Harlem special?”

A panel of notable Harlem residents, including Broadway actress Brenda Braxton and celebrity makeup artist Cynde Watson will choose the winner, reps say. Entries will be accepted through June 30.