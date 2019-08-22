New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

GODIVA Café

For many people, the best way to cater to a sweet tooth is smooth Belgian chocolate. Satisfying that craving just got a little easier with the opening of a new — and the city’s second — GODIVA Café. The café includes GODIVA favorites such as chocolate-dipped strawberries and Chocolixir, the signature frozen chocolate drink, as well as Belgian liege waffles, baked treats, sandwiches, salads and the Croiffle — a croissant filled with sweet or savory flavors and pressed on a waffle iron. Now open Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sun. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; 52 W. 50th St., Rockefeller Center, godiva.com/cafe

Laut Singapura

Those in the mood for authentic Malaysian cuisine can go on a tastebud-bursting journey at Laut Singapura. The restaurant offers southeast Asian dishes filled with authentic flavors. The menu consists of favorites and street foods, such as roti, sambal sotong, Singapore laksa, habeng, nyonya curry, appam balik and much more. Now open Mon.-Thurs. from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m., Fri. from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m., Sat. from noon-11 p.m., and Sun. from noon-10 p.m.; 31 E. 20th St., Flatiron District, lautsingapura.com

Eataly in Flatiron Plaza

Eataly, with its seasonal restaurant themes and Italian food markets, is opening its first-ever kiosk on Friday featuring Pizza al Padellino and artisanal gelato. Eataly in Flatiron Plaza’s menu will include margherita, gricia and seasonal vegetable pizzas, as well as fior di latte, nocciola and sorbetto al limone gelato flavors. The kiosk will be open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Flatiron North Public Plaza at the intersection of Fifth Avenue, Broadway, and 23rd St., eataly.com/us_en/

Babs

Co-owner Louis Levy named his latest project Babs after his 92-year-old grandmother who resides in small southern French town Le Luc. Levy and co-owners Daniel and Evan Bennett say the restaurant, which offers seasonal European dishes, is an extension of their first restaurant, Mimi, and includes dishes that did not fit the original project’s ‘new Parisian bistro’ standard but which they find equally creative and delicious. Chef Efrén Hernández curated a menu with chicken andouille, butcher’s steak, ajo blanco soup, a seafood tower and more. Now open Sun.-Mon. from 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. and Tues.-Sat. from 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; 72 Macdougal St., Greenwich Village, babsnyc.com/

Eat Thai

Described as a place “where Thai food meets style” by the restaurant’s management team, Eat Thai is a new place to dine in an upscale environment. The Hell’s Kitchen restaurant offers a range of dishes, including Thai dumplings, mee grob, Phuket Malibu chicken. Vegan dishes include basil mock duck, vegan curry and mixed veggies with tofu. Now open Sun.-Thurs. from noon-11:30 p.m. and Fri.-Sat. from noon-11:45 p.m.; 654 Ninth Ave., Hell’s Kitchen, eatthainewyork.com/