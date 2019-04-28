New restaurants seem to open every day in NYC. Here's a look at some of the latest eateries to debut:

Maison Yaki

Olmsted chef Greg Baxtrom expands his resume and repertoire in Prospect Heights. This French-meets-yakitori spot is across the street from his popular American restaurant. The entire menu is under $10, from the cauliflower okonomiyaki ($8) to the pork belly dijonaise ($6) to the ginger and matcha profiteroles ($8) for dessert. To drink, find cocktails on tap, such as a sake negroni. Now open Wed.-Sun. from 5-10 p.m.; 626 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights, 718-552-2609, maisonyaki.com

Bonsai Kakigōri

The Smorgasburg and Canal Street Market vendor now has a brick-and-mortar spot for its Japanese-inspired shaved ice desserts. In addition to signatures like its matcha mountain kakigōri, the Lower East Side dessert bar and café features exclusive dishes, from a black and white cookie kakigōri to savory items like buckwheat honey toast and a chicken katsu sandwich. Now open Sun.-Thurs. from 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 9 a.m.-midnight; 100 Stanton St., bonsaikakigori.com

Wayla

Bangkok chef Tom Naumsuwan helms the kitchen at this new Thai restaurant on the Lower East Side, a partnership with Erika Chou (Yunnan Kitchen, Northern Tiger). The menu is inspired by street market fare, with dishes like sai oua (pork sausage with makrut and fried chiles) and moo sarong (noodle-wrapped pork meatballs). The cocktails come courtesy of Anthony Baker, an alum of The Grill and The Aviary. Now open Mon.-Wed., 5-11 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 5 to midnight, Sun. from 5-10 p.m.; 100 Forsyth St., 212-206-2500, waylanyc.com

The Butcher’s Daughter Bakery + Market

Head next door to the Williamsburg location of the plant-based restaurant for its new community space. The spot features coffee, fresh breads and pastries, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and to-go meals, along with a work space and planned event programming like bread-making classes and flower workshops. Now open daily 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; 265 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg