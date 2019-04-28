Eat and Drink New NYC restaurants include Maison Yaki, a second offering from Olmsted chef Smorgasburg vendor Bonsai Kakigōri now has a brick-and-mortar spot. The cauliflower okonomiyaki at Maison Yaki, from Olmsted's Greg Baxtrom. Photo Credit: Noah Fecks By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated April 28, 2019 4:48 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New restaurants seem to open every day in NYC. Here's a look at some of the latest eateries to debut: Maison Yaki Olmsted chef Greg Baxtrom expands his resume and repertoire in Prospect Heights. This French-meets-yakitori spot is across the street from his popular American restaurant. The entire menu is under $10, from the cauliflower okonomiyaki ($8) to the pork belly dijonaise ($6) to the ginger and matcha profiteroles ($8) for dessert. To drink, find cocktails on tap, such as a sake negroni. Now open Wed.-Sun. from 5-10 p.m.; 626 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights, 718-552-2609, maisonyaki.com Bonsai Kakigōri The Smorgasburg and Canal Street Market vendor now has a brick-and-mortar spot for its Japanese-inspired shaved ice desserts. In addition to signatures like its matcha mountain kakigōri, the Lower East Side dessert bar and café features exclusive dishes, from a black and white cookie kakigōri to savory items like buckwheat honey toast and a chicken katsu sandwich. Now open Sun.-Thurs. from 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 9 a.m.-midnight; 100 Stanton St., bonsaikakigori.com Wayla Bangkok chef Tom Naumsuwan helms the kitchen at this new Thai restaurant on the Lower East Side, a partnership with Erika Chou (Yunnan Kitchen, Northern Tiger). The menu is inspired by street market fare, with dishes like sai oua (pork sausage with makrut and fried chiles) and moo sarong (noodle-wrapped pork meatballs). The cocktails come courtesy of Anthony Baker, an alum of The Grill and The Aviary. Now open Mon.-Wed., 5-11 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. from 5 to midnight, Sun. from 5-10 p.m.; 100 Forsyth St., 212-206-2500, waylanyc.com The Butcher’s Daughter Bakery + Market Head next door to the Williamsburg location of the plant-based restaurant for its new community space. The spot features coffee, fresh breads and pastries, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and to-go meals, along with a work space and planned event programming like bread-making classes and flower workshops. Now open daily 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; 265 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic The newest restaurants & bars to check outIn this metropolis of 8.6 million and counting, our tastes (and thirsts) are ever-changing. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.