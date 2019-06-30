New restaurants and bars seem to open every day in New York City. Here’s a look at some of the latest to debut.

Blank Slate

Husband and wife Zach Israel and Ashley Jaffe opened their second Blank Slate Coffee and Kitchen in midtown recently with all kinds of fun and flavors. The restaurant offers gourmet breakfasts, sandwiches, artisan coffee and teas, and plenty of craft beer and wine. It also offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. The restaurant is open Mon.-Thurs. from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Fri.-Sun. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; 941 Second Ave., midtown, blankslatenyc.com

East Wind Snack Shop

East Wind Snack Shop is inspired by Chinatown teahouses and focuses on homemade foods with some of the best ingredients. It serves up dumplings made from scratch and cooked to order, natural bubble tea and slow roasted short rib beef chow fun noodles. The new Carroll Gardens location even has dragon's beard hand-pulled cotton candy, a traditional Chinese sweet. East Wind is open every day from noon to 9 p.m.; 253 Smith St., Carroll Gardens, eastwindsnackshop.com

Sugar Monk

Two artists walked into a bar — and then they turned it into a mixology cocktail salon. Award-winning mixologist and visual artist Ektoras Binikos, of Aureole, Oceana, and Michelin Star restaurateur Gabriel Kreuther, paired up with photographer and designer Simon Jutras to create Sugar Monk in Harlem. The bar is a salute to Harlem's Renaissance-era speak-easies and a place for stimulating conversation over unique drinks such as the Bemsha Swing, The Blessed Thistle, Topsy-Turvy and Oblivion. Sugar Monk is open Tues.-Thurs. from 6 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sat. from 6 p.m.-4 a.m., and Sun. from 5 p.m.- midnight; 2292 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Central Harlem, sugarmonklounge.com

Hole in the Wall

The restaurant was started by Perth, Australia native Barry Dry and executive chef Brent Hudson, of Sugar Momma and The Sentry, and features lots of spins on Aussie favorites. Menu items include char grilled branzino filet with Tuscan kale, mustard glazed pork neck with walnut apple chutney, vegan Bolognese and more. The new favorite at the American Copper building is open every day from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. for brunch and 6-11 p.m. for dinner. Happy hour is also available daily from 4-6 p.m.; 626 First Ave., Murray Hill, holeinthewallnyc.com.

Dalup Modern Indian

This new spot is all about bringing people good karma and even better Southern Indian fare. Dalup Modern India was developed by “Top Chef” alum Dave Martin, who worked with restaurant Chama Mama as well. Dalup Modern Indian features chicken tikka masala naan roll, a build-your-own veggie korma bowl and even made-to-order dosas with the restaurant’s custom built dosa machine. The restaurant is open Mon.-Sun. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; 350 Seventh Ave., Chelsea, dalup.com