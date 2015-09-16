Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass is back!

One-hundred dollars gets you seven weeks of unlimited pasta!

You can never have enough pasta.

At least, Olive Garden would like you to think so.

The Never Ending Pasta Pass, which broke the Internet and pasta-lovers’ hearts after it sold out in minutes in 2014, is back for 2015!

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl, the chain will sell 2,000 pasta passes at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17.

One thousand of the passes will cost $100 for an individual pasta fanatic and the second 1,000 passes will go for $300 and can be used for up to four guests.

From October 5 through November 22, Pasta Pass holders will be entitled to unlimited servings of over 20 Olive Garden pasta dishes, unlimited Coca-Cola beverages and two ToGo orders per day.

Fettuccine Alfredo goes for $13 at a New York City Olive Garden, so a mere weekly visit on a Pasta Pass would save you money.

The investment is high on return, even if you don’t re-sell your Pasta Pass on eBay for a much increased price! See: Pasta Pass 2014.

The passes will only be sold online at www.OliveGarden.com/never-ending-pasta-pass.

Olive Garden has two restaurants in Manhattan and one in Queens.