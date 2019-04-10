Spring has already started to bloom and there's plenty ahead when it comes to New York City’s dining scene this season. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated projects to keep tabs on:

More in food halls

The dining trend shows no signs of slowing down.

The magazine Time Out is behind one of the city’s latest food halls. Time Out Market New York will bring more than 20 vendors to Empire Stores, including outposts for Nur’s Middle Eastern fare, Alta Calidad’s tacos, Bessou’s bento bowls and trendy eats from DO and Avocaderia, as well as a new plant-based concept from chef Ivy Stark called BKLYN Wild. Slated to open: Spring; 55 Water St., DUMBO, timeoutmarket.com/newyork

The Lower East Side is getting a diverse dining hub at Essex Crossing. The housing development will be home to the relocated Essex Street Market, as well as a brand-new food hall touting itself as the largest market in the city. Essex Market will take over the ground and mezzanine floors with nearly 40 vendors, many making the move from the original across the street, while Market Line will feature more than 100 food, art, music and fashion vendors along three city blocks once completed. Slated to open: Essex Market — late April/early May, Market Line first phase — spring (full market expected to open in 2020); 115 Delancey St., essexstreetmarket.com, marketline.nyc

Notable names

Some familiar chefs and restaurateurs are up to something new.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The team behind Williamsburg hit Llama Inn and West Village spinoff Llamita are expanding again. At Llama San, chef Erik Ramirez is putting his spin on Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) fare. The bar menu will also spotlight Japanese and Peruvian spirits. Slated to open: April; 359 Sixth Ave., llamasannyc.com

Joseph “JJ” Johnson, former chef at Minton’s and the Cecil (and current chef/partner at Henry at Life Hotel), is returning to Harlem with Fieldtrip, a quick-casual rice bowl shop that will pull from flavors, techniques and heirloom rice from across the globe. Rice bowls, salads, bao buns, crab pockets and yucca puffs will be on the menu. Slated to open: Late April/early May; 109 Lenox Ave., fieldtripnyc.com

Pastis is coming back. Restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr are resurrecting the iconic French brasserie, which closed in 2014, near the original in the Meatpacking District. Expect a similar design and menu of classic bistro fare. Slated to open: Spring; 52 Gansevoort St., pastisny.com

Hudson Yards rollout

One of the buzziest openings of the year isn’t done yet.

The mega West Side development Hudson Yards made its official debut last month, but dining options are continuing to open. That includes Cedric’s at The Shed, a new concept from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group inside the new arts space. Slated to open: Late April; 545 W. 30th St.

José Andrés’ Mercado Little Spain has opened most of its kiosks and restaurant and bar offerings, but still to come are three more kiosks in the food and retail market — including the coffee bar Granja — and a third restaurant, the all-day Spanish Diner. Slated to open: Kiosks — soon, Spanish Diner — spring; 10 Hudson Yards, littlespain.com

Also on deck: An outpost of the French bakery Maison Kayser. Slated to open: June; 55 Hudson Yards

Important imports

Notable out-of-town brands are making a foray into NYC.

Israeli celeb chef Eyal Shani brings his Tel Aviv party restaurant HaSalon to Hell’s Kitchen, opening in the wake of his other Israeli import, Miznon. Like its predecessor, HaSalon NYC is only open a few days a week (in this case, Thursday, Friday and Saturday), with two seatings a night by reservation only. Slated to open: Thursday; 735 10th Ave., hasalonnyc.com

Australian institution Bourke Street Bakery is bringing its sourdough loaves, sausage rolls, tarts (including the popular ginger crème brûlée) and, on special occasion, lamingtons to NoMad — its first location abroad. Pair your pastry with Australian-style espresso. Slated to open: In several weeks; 15 E. 28th St., bourkestreetbakery.com

Celebrated San Francisco Champagne bar The Riddler is coming to the West Village. Expect more than 100 Champagnes by the bottle or glass, along with sparkling wines, still wines and one beer — Miller High Life (the Champagne of beer). The food menu takes a similar high-low approach, with elevated pigs in a blanket and tater tot waffles. Slated to open: Late spring; 51 Bank St.