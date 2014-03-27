Taco Bell Waffle Taco on Craigslist: ‘2 bites taken’

Waffle Taco desire is very real.

Take, for example, this story of one Taco Bell-loving Virgina Tech student. After deciding the brand-new breakfast item wasn’t up to his standards, he put the remainder on Craigslist.

He received 21 interested responses.

Jason Mohn, 23, said he didn’t think there’d be so much interest in someone’s leftovers.

A half-eaten Waffle Taco from Taco Bell was put up on Craigslist. Photo Credit: Photo illustration/ AMNY; Picture/ Jason Mohn

“…However it was quite the opposite. The novelty of the ad combined with the popularity of Taco Bell’s breakfast release made the ad receive more attention than I expected,” he said.

We get it!

Mohn said that while he is a “major advocate of the Doritos Locos Tacos,” the Waffle Taco just didn’t have the same flavor profile.

“I expected to be equally as thrilled,” he said. “By the first bite I found grease oozing out of the end of the taco and onto my lap … It lacked the sweetness and the magnitude of flavor otherwise found in Taco Bell’s foods.”

But in the end, no one got the second half of Mohn’s breakfast, because too much time had passed.

“I wouldn’t feel right serving someone Waffle Taco that was several hours old, regardless of the demand,” he said.

Mohn said one respondent who had missed the breakfast window (the new breakfast menu items are only available until 11 a.m.!), “had such a craving that he couldn’t possibly wait another 24 hours.” Too bad for him.

And there’s always tomorrow.