Tweet a free TGI Fridays burger to someone you hate

At least it’s safer than the TGI Fridays Mistletoe Drone.

Your friends will probably not thank you for this.

TGI Fridays has launched a new social media campaign that lets diners share a free burger on social media after purchasing any TGI Fridays burger.

Yum?

The new Jumpburger program allows customers to tweet a code for a free burger — be it a Jack Daniel’s coated meat patty or the new Sicilian Stacked burger — to whomever they wish.

Embarass your vegan enemies, treat your friends or surreptitiously share your next burger to your own social media persona. No one will know. Or care.

While we’re not sure anyone wants a surprise fast food burger, this sounds a lot safer than Fridays’ blood-shedding Mistletoe Drone circa December 2014.

TGI Fridays has restaurants in all five boroughs.