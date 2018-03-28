Food hall mania in New York City shows no signs of fading in 2018.

The global media and entertainment company behind Time Out magazine is launching its own foodie destination in Brooklyn later this year, it announced Wednesday morning.

Time Out Market, which is expected to open sometime between October and December, will set up shop inside Empire Stores, a historic coffee storehouse on the DUMBO waterfront recently transformed into a shopping mall with tenants like furniture retailers West Elm and Italian restaurant Cecconi’s.

The 21,000-square-foot, two-level space will accommodate 20 food vendors, three bars, and a total of 520 seats for dining. Time Out editors will curate the selection of vendors.

Time Out Market will also include a stage for performances and exhibition space. For views of the East River, Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges and the Lower Manhattan skyline, guests will have access to an outdoor rooftop on the fifth floor of 55 Water St.

This isn’t Time Out Group’s first venture into the food hall business; in 2014, Time Out Lisbon made its debut in Portugal’s capital, where it now hosts 26 restaurants, eight bars and cafés and five shops. It saw 3.6 million visitors in 2017, according to a news release.

The company also has plans for sister markets in South Beach, Miami, Boston and Chicago.