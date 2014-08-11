US Open serves up free food

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), partnering with Levy Restaurants and celebrity chefs David Burke and Richard Sandoval, will serve free dishes to New Yorkers in order to boost excitement for the US Open, the annual two-week tennis competition beginning August 25.

The gourmet food truck features rotating menu options that will be available at the tennis matches, including The US Open signature lobster roll, David Burke’s filet slider, Hill Country’s brisket and Richard Sandoval’s steak tacos.

Not only will the free food inspire you to pick up a racket and volley (maybe), but visitors to the truck will be given discount codes for tickets to matches along with the opportunity to win prizes using #FlavorOfTheOpen on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. If your not big into food-gramming, you can also share images with the truck’s life-size cutouts of 2013’s US Open champions, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.

The US Open Food truck can be found at the following locations this week:

August 11 beginning at 12 p.m. – Madison Square Park

August 12 beginning at 12 p.m. – Union Square

August 13 beginning at 5 p.m. – Bryant Park

This is one set you don’t want to miss!