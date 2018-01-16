BierWax owner Chris Maestro, 41, vividly remembers purchasing his first vinyl record from a Binghamton, New York, radio station in the mid-1990s -- before he even owned a turntable. He’ll be the first to admit he had no idea what journey that purchase would set him on.

“It began there,” Maestro, 41, said. “I’ve been a DJ and vinyl collector for over two decades, but then 12 or 13 years ago I became very interested in craft beer. So BierWax really was a way of marrying my passions.”

That marriage has resulted in a groovy, sudsy spot in Prospect Heights where patrons can kick back and tip back a glass of locally brewed beer to the rich, analog sounds of vinyl records.

But Bierwax isn't the only one.

Below you'll find a list of vinyl-inspired cafes, bars and restaurants scattered throughout the city.