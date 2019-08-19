The secret is out — and it's delicious.

Yelp, the restaurant review website, has teamed up with select New York City restaurants to create a secret menu for this week only — Monday through Friday — featuring dishes you won't find on regular listings, including the Heart Attack at Juanchi's Burger, sticky pork belly bao with cabbage at Hole in the Wall, and lobster tacos at The Highwater.

Other Yelp specials include Niche's lobster toast with cilantro & basil oil on house-made toast and New England Lobster Roll Mazemen (a no-broth ramen); Thai Villa's kao soy (Northern-style noodle curry) and Lobster Lover (pick and pair) 1.5 lb. lobster; Juanchi's Burger's Stepchild, (cheddar- and grilled jalapeño-stuffed patty, arugula, pickled red onions and signature green sauce) and Blue Heart (blue cheese-stuffed burger, bacon, crispy red onions and secret sauce on a pretzel bun); Nonono's taiyaki onigiri and banana-bacon yaki; The Highwater's salmon crepes and coconut shrimp sushi roll; Hole in the Wall's turmeric and coconut salmon curry with rice and roti; Tonchin's miso sesame chicken, yuzu fizz and yuzu shaved ice; and more.

While most of the participating restaurants are near midtown Manhattan, the outer regions are represented with Williamsburg's Juanchi's Burger, Astoria's The Highwater, and Harlem's The Honey Well and the Harlem Public.

To order from the secret menu, use the Yelp app to add yourself to one of the participating restaurant's waitlists, then show your confirmation to your server, and order away.

For those wanting in on the secret, Yelp has a map and rundown of the participating restaurants.