BREAKING: In-person classes delayed again for some New York City students

New York City public schools will not physically reopen for all students on Monday, Sept. 21, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

Instead, the city will roll out a phased-in approach by grade for students returning to buildings.

Only students in Pre-K, 3-K and district 75 schools, which serve the city’s most disabled students, will return to buildings on Monday to take part in hybrid learning.

Students in K-5 grade schools are now scheduled to return to buildings on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Middle, high school, secondary, transfer and adult education students can expect to go back to their physical classrooms on Oct. 1.

An additional 2, 500 substitute teachers will be ready to help instruct hybrid students by Monday, officials added. For weeks, teachers and principals have expressed concern over staffing shortages caused by blended learning in which students learn in schools and from home.

New substitutes will be Department of Education staffers previously working at the city’s Regional Enrichment Centers which closed earlier this month and a mix of City University of New York adjunct professors, graduate students in history, mathematics and the sciences along with teaching students, officials said.

Now, the city has promised to supply short-staffed schools with a total number of 4,500 extra teachers after officials pledged on Monday to find 2,000 substitute teachers to help with staffing issues created by blended learning.

But that number still falls short from what the city’s teacher and principals union say is needed to make blended learning possible. Both the United Federation of Teachers and the Council of School Supervisors and Administrator estimate that 10,000 more teachers are needed across schools in the five boroughs to fill staffing shortages. A report from the Independent Budget Office released Thursday projects that public schools really need closer to 12,000 teachers and substitutes are need to meet the demands of hybrid schedules.

Thursday’s announcement is the second time the mayor has delayed the start of in-person classes this fall. Originally, the school year was set to begin on Sept. 10, but after weeks of pressure from parents, teachers and principals to delay students’ return to school buildings, the mayor gave in. School communities cited worries over proper ventilation in school buildings, the supply of personal protective equipment and a lack of clear planning as reasons to postpone in-person classes.

