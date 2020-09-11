Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
EducationNews

BREAKING: Top DOE official Alison Hirsh to step down from position

Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech
September 11, 2020
A crowd of desillusioned current and former de Blasio staffers filled Cadman Plaza on Monday to call

Former de Blasio aid and top Department of Education official Alison Hirsh will step down from her post on Friday. 

Hirsh left the mayor’s office in June over his defense of the New York City police department’s treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters and moved to the DOE to serve a senor advisor to Chancellor Richard Carranza as the department prepared to reopen public schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back to amNewYork Metro for further updates. 

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.