BREAKING: Top DOE official Alison Hirsh to step down from position

Former de Blasio aid and top Department of Education official Alison Hirsh will step down from her post on Friday.

Hirsh left the mayor’s office in June over his defense of the New York City police department’s treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters and moved to the DOE to serve a senor advisor to Chancellor Richard Carranza as the department prepared to reopen public schools.

Some personal news: Today is my last day at @nycschools. It has been an honor to be part of the team at DOE these past 3 months and to have played a small role in the planning process for the unprecedented 2020-2021 school year. 1/5 — Alison Hirsh (@AlisonHirsh) September 11, 2020

