Teenager shot in the leg steps away from high school in Bronx: NYPD

Cops are looking for the culprit who shot a 17-year-old boy in the leg near the Theodore Roosevelt High School campus in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police reported that the shooting happened during the afternoon dismissal, at about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, outside the facility near the corner of East Fordham Road and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont.

According to law enforcement sources, an individual in a passing vehicle, believed to be an SUV, opened fire on the teenager as he was with a group of students. No other youngsters were injured by the gunfire.

Officers from the 48th Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.