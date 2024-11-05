Election Betting Odds: Can You Bet On the Presidential Election on DraftKings?

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

If you’re a sports bettor, you might be looking for election betting odds this week rather than football.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs headline Monday Night Football, but it is Donald Trump and Kamala Harris headlining the biggest event of the year this Tuesday.

Election betting odds are in the spotlight, especially with the recent surge of election betting interest.

Trump has led for most of the year, but Harris recently closed the gap.

In any case, you might be wondering: Can you bet on the presidential election on DraftKings?

No, you can’t bet on the presidential election with DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, or any other US sportsbook.

DraftKings has presidential odds, but they’re only available to customers in Ontario, Canada.

You CAN bet on the presidential election with Kalshi and PredictIt, two legal election betting sites for Americans.

How to bet on the presidential election

To bet on the president, you must first sign up for a Kalshi or PredictIt (or both).

Both sites have generous $20 sign-up bonuses for new users if you use our links, and both are legal and available to US customers who are at least 18 years old.

How to get a $20 bonus with Kalshi:

Click here

Download the app if you’re on mobile; if you’re on desktop, click the top right “Sign up” button

Provide your personal info, including name, address, and date of birth

Fund your account using your bank account, Apple Pay, debit card, crypto deposits, or wire transfers

To get a $20 sign-up bonus, make sure to deposit at least $100.

You can also deposit with crypto, making Kalshi an excellent election crypto betting site for those who are disappointed to find out they can’t bet on Polymarket in the US.

How to get a $20 bonus with PredictIt:

Click here

Click “Sign Up” in the top right corner (there’s no mobile app)

Enter your name, home address, and date of birth

Fund your account using a credit or debit card (proof of identity is required)

To claim PredictIt’s $20 sign-up bonus, you must deposit $20 or more.

While PredicIt’s sign-up bonus may be better for some users, it’s worth noting that PredictIt’s ID verification does take longer than Kalshi’s.

Best site for Election Betting Odds

The best site to bet on the presidential election is determined by which candidate you want to bet on. As long as you’re betting on a legal election betting site, like Kalshi or PredictIt, your money is safe. Stick to these two platforms and avoid any unregulated offshore sportsbooks.

If you’re betting on Donald Trump, the best odds are at PredictIt, where Trump is actually an underdog.

This means you’ll get paid more by betting on Trump at PredictIt than other places. Keep in mind, if you’re looking to make a big wager, you can’t bet more than $850 on PredictIt.

If you’re betting on Kamala Harris, the best odds are at Kalshi (also our best election betting site), where Harris is the underdog at 46% (46 cents).

If you buy 100 Harris contracts, you will risk $46 to win $100, netting $54 in profit. Compare that to PredictIt, where Harris is 54%, meaning you will spend $54 on 100 Harris contracts, netting only $46.

Also very notable is that PredictIt’s election menu is much slimmer than what you find on the Kalshi betting app.

Kalshi users can bet on the presidential election and much more, including pop culture, business, weather, and more — there’s something for everyone, even if politics isn’t your thing.

We expect many more political markets to pop up on Kalshi, even after Election Day. For example, you can already bet if Elon Musk will be in Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Remember, you can get a combined $40 in bonus bets when you sign up at Kalshi (click here) and PredictIt (click here).