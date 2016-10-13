Adam Pascal is the next Shakespeare in ‘Something Rotten!’

Adam Pascal, the original Roger in “Rent,” is set to play another rocker — or at least a rock version of a famous English playwright. He will take over for Will Chase as William Shakespeare in the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” beginning Nov. 9 through the show’s final performance on Jan. 1. Christian Borle, who originated the part, won a Tony Award for his performance. Pascal recently appeared on Broadway in the short-lived musical “Disaster!”

Hasbro developing ‘Clue’ for the stage

Back in June, the children’s toy company Hasbro announced that it was working on a musical adaptation of “Monopoly.” Now word comes that Hasbro is also developing a stage version of the board game “Clue” that will be based on the 1985 film with Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn. It will premiere in May at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania and then tour the country.

Mike Daisey to play ‘The Trump Card’ at Town Hall

Monologist Mike Daisey, who has made his monologue about Donald Trump (“The Trump Card”) available for free online, will perform it himself at Town Hall on Nov. 1. For those unable to attend, it will be livestreamed on Slate.com. Immediately afterward, Daisey will perform another new piece, “The Story of the Gun,” for three nights at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in the West Village.

HBO producing ‘American Idiot’ with Armstrong

HBO will produce a film version of the Green Day rock opera “American Idiot,” which played Broadway in 2010, as reported by NME. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is set to play St. Jimmy, a hallucinatory figure who brings the young protagonist into a world of drugs and mayhem. Armstrong also played the part on Broadway.

‘Wizard of Oz’ to get experimental downtown retelling

I’ve never been crazy about any of the stage adaptations of “The Wizard of Oz,” but this sounds interesting. The Builders Association, an experimental and technologically savvy theater company, will explore the classic movie musical using so-called “augmented reality” in “Elements of Oz,” which will play the 3LD Art and Technology Center in Lower Manhattan in December. Theatergoers will be encouraged to hold their phones up to the stage as the company dissects the film’s multifaceted legacy.

Spotted…

James Franco at “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” … Rebel Wilson and Zac Efron at “Holiday Inn” … Alan Alda at “Oh, Hello.”