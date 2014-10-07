Amanda Bynes says she is moving to NYC for school and is spotted on Citi Bike

Lindsay Lohan may have left the city, but Amanda Bynes is back.

The (retired) actress took to Twitter Monday to announce her imminent return to the Big Apple, shortly after TMZ posted video of Bynes allegedly (and shakily) riding a bike near Penn Station.

“I”m transferring to NYU or Columbia from FIDM to study psychology, so you’ll see me in New York if you live here but I HATE STALKERS,” Bynes tweeted.

Bynes was allegedly kicked out of Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Irvine, California, reportedly for showing up high and asking other students to do her homework for her.

Bynes was back in the news last week when she was arrested for DUI in California.

And according to In Touch Weekly, Bynes told the magazine she’s engaged to a 19-year-old.

“I am very needy for friendship and I hate men,” the magazine quoted her as saying. She said she has a 19-year-old fiance who lives Costa Mesa, California, and she hopes give birth to some boys — “as many as I can pop out” — but no daughters because “I don’t want a gorgeous girl around.”

Then again, maybe none of this is true. On Monday, Bynes tweeted “Don’t believe anything the tabloids are saying about me. They dislike me for some odd reason & they continue to insult me everyday.”

And of course, she offered an important life lesson: “Treat others how you want to be treated. The truth will set you free.” Stalkers, take note.