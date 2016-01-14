Amazon Prime deal: Get the streaming service at a $26 savings

Get a $26 savings on the shipping and streaming service — for a short time.

If you’ve been considering an Amazon Prime subscription and feel like saving $26, this is your weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. PST Friday and running through 11:59 p.m. local time Sunday, the amazon.com shipping and streaming service will be available for $73, down from its usual $99.

That 73 isn’t an arbitrary figure: Prime took two statues home from Sunday’s 73rd annual Golden Globes Awards for its original show “Mozart in the Jungle,” best series (musical or comedy) and actor in a series (star Gael Garcia Bernal).

Not that you’ll need the service to see “Mozart” — this weekend, at least. In celebration of the wins, the site is offering access to both of the show’s two seasons, during the same promotional period, at amazon.com/mozartinthejungle.

Amazon Prime made a number of big-stroke moves in 2015 to jockey solid position on the streaming service battlefield alongside Netflix and Hulu, including, in the summer, solidifying a forthcoming series with “Top Gear” trifecta Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

On Tuesday, Amazon Studios announced its latest original movie venture, the Jim Jarmusch-directed “Paterson,” with Adam Driver, which was partially shot in New York, per a press release.