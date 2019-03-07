Tony winning actress Andrea Martin, who was set to co-star with Nathan Lane in Taylor Mac’s "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus," has exited the new Broadway comedy due to an accident during rehearsals which resulted in four broken ribs. Kristine Nielsen (“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”), who had a supporting role in the play, will now take over for Martin, while Tony winner Julie White has joined the cast and taken over Nielsen’s former role. In a statement, Martin said that she “tried to convince the doctor that my funny bone is stronger than my broken ribs. But regretfully I must follow the doctor’s orders.” Preview performances begin on Saturday.

‘Magic Mike: The Musical’ invites men to audition by video

Are you man who possesses what it takes to be in “Magic Mike: The Musical?” The Broadway-bound project (which will premiere in Boston in the fall) is allowing potential leading men (ages 18 to 30 and in great physical shape) to audition by video. In a statement, director Trip Cullman said they are “open to men of any race, ethnicity or creed — as long as they are that elusive unicorn who can act, dance and sing brilliantly.” For more info, email casting@magicmikebroadway.com.

‘Network’ recoups costs in 15 weeks

The Broadway stage adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky’s 1976 film “Network” has recouped its investment costs in just 15 weeks, making it a hit by traditional box office standards. The production (which stars Bryan Cranston as the unhinged newscaster Howard Beale and features experimental direction by Ivo van Hove) has extended its limited run at the Belasco Theatre through June 8.

Annual report finds decreased employment of minority actors

In its annual report on “Ethnic Representation on New York City Stages," the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC) found that during the 2016-17 theater season, there was a sharp decrease in the hiring of minority actors, on top of a long-standing lack of diversity in the hiring of minority writers and directors. In response, Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing (which supports theater education in addition to coproducing the Tony Awards), said that “understanding this information is an essential first step in achieving our shared goal of a fairer and more inclusive theater ecology.”

Lineup set for second annual Women’s Day on Broadway

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The second annual Women’s Day on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the St. James Theatre (currently home to “Frozen”). Featured participants will include songwriter Anaïs Mitchell (“Hadestown”), playwright Dominique Morisseau (“Ain’t Too Proud”), solo artist Heidi Schreck (“What the Constitution Means to Me”), producer Eva Price (“Oklahoma!”) and actress Mandy Gonzalez (“Hamilton”). The event is free of charge. For more info on obtaining available tickets, visit WomenOfBroadway.com.

Spotted …

Jimmy Fallon and Jack Whitehall at “Frozen” … Emily Ratajkowski at “‘Daddy’”…Stephen Sondheim at “Be More Chill” … Mary Badham at “To Kill a Mockingbird.”