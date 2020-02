The Apollo Theater announced Wednesday a new initiative to take its legacy to the next level. The theater, which is …

The Apollo Theater aims to raise $20 million to fund future artists, programs and shows. Photo Credit: Getty

The Apollo Theater announced Wednesday a new initiative to take its legacy to the next level.

The theater, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, launched its 21st Century Apollo Campaign to raise $20 million to fund future artists, programs and shows that will be featured at the iconic 125th Street venue.

“We are so proud to continue expanding the work on our stages,” said executive producer Mikki Shepard.