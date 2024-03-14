A whimsical world: Hunt Slonem captures ‘Animal Magnetism’ with new exhibit

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the ever-shifting landscape of contemporary art, few names shimmer with the enduring radiance of Hunt Slonem.

As the art world often witnesses fleeting trends and ephemeral fads, Slonem’s work stands as a steadfast monument to timeless elegance, whimsical exuberance, and profound artistic introspection. With each brushstroke, he constructs a captivating safari through the enigmatic realms of his imagination, inviting viewers into a world where animals dance with vibrant hues, and dreams intertwine with reality.

The forthcoming exhibition at DTR Modern Gallery, aptly titled Animal Magnetism: A Captivating Safari Through the Whimsical World of Hunt Slonem, promises to be a celebration of the artist’s unparalleled prowess in capturing the essence of life through his distinctive lens. This retrospective journey delves deep into Slonem’s oeuvre, tracing the evolution of his artistic vision and the magnetic allure that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Born from a place of profound reverence for the natural world, Slonem’s art pulsates with an undeniable vitality, infusing each canvas with the spirited energy of his subjects. His masterful command of color and form breathes life into his menagerie of creatures, from the majestic flutter of exotic birds to the gentle gaze of enigmatic rabbits.

Through his art, Slonem beckons us to rediscover the enchantment of the world around us, urging us to embrace the inherent magic woven into every living being.

What sets Slonem apart is not only his technical prowess but also his unwavering commitment to authenticity and artistic integrity. In an age dominated by fleeting trends and commercial commodification, he remains an unwavering beacon of artistic sincerity, steadfastly loyal to his unique vision and unwavering in his dedication to his craft.

Through his unwavering dedication to his craft, Slonem has carved out a singular niche in the annals of contemporary art—a realm where sincerity reigns supreme, and authenticity serves as the ultimate currency.

The upcoming exhibition at DTR Modern Gallery promises to be a testament to Slonem’s enduring legacy, offering viewers an immersive journey through the whimsical landscapes of his imagination. From the vibrant palettes that dance across his canvases to the intricate details that breathe life into each creature, Animal Magnetism serves as a poignant reminder of the transcendent power of art to transport us to realms beyond the mundane.

As we stand on the precipice of this captivating safari through the whimsical world of Hunt Slonem, let us not merely observe but immerse ourselves fully in the spellbinding beauty of his creations. Let us allow ourselves to be swept away by the tidal wave of emotion and wonder that emanates from his art, surrendering to the irresistible allure of Animal Magnetism.

For in the realm of Hunt Slonem, magic is not merely a figment of the imagination but a tangible force that permeates every fiber of existence. And in embracing this magic, we embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation—a journey that transcends the confines of time and space, and leads us to the very heart of what it means to be human.

Exhibition runs from March 21-April 21. Special reception on March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. For an invitation, email info@dtrmodern.com.