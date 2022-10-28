Other Art Fair to make its return to Brooklyn next week

The Other Art Fair will be making its 10th Brooklyn edition Nov. 3-6 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The independent artist fair will feature over 120 artists, experimental activations, immersive installations, DJs and food trucks.

Saatchi Art, a global art event that is dedicated to highlighting emerging independent artists is presenting The Other Fair. Although The Fair has traveled to Brooklyn 10 times, this will be the first time The Other Fair will take place at the iconic Brooklyn Navy Yard. Located in the middle of Dumbo, Williamsburg, and downtown Brooklyn, and accessible by the NYC Ferry and most train lines, the Other Art Fair Brooklyn at Brooklyn Navy Yard will be more connected and accessible to the public than ever.

The Other Fair will host over 120 independent artists from all over the world, as well as some New York artists, that were hand picked by a committee of local art world experts. With the artists attending the show, visitors have the chance to meet them in person, as well as discover thousands of original artworks and limited-edition prints across various media (painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more). With the artwork ranging in price from $100-$1000, there truly is something for everyone at The Other Fair.

In addition to the artwork, Fair visitors can enjoy:

Complimentary cocktails from the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar

Live DJ sets from DJ Kaydonna, Harkness Granger, Scotia Birdsey and Nick Schiarizzi

Local Food Trucks Deploy Coffee, Makina Café and El Toro Rojo

Immersive and experimental installations including Light Baths by Jarid Blue [KingMallard], guests can get a one-on-one session with Jarid and receive a digital portrait for download.

Sculptures by SiiGii

“nail ART” by Eve de Haan, often known as Half A Roast Chicken, guests experience an installation of her renowned neon artworks and receive free nail art.

The Other Art Fair’s hours are:

Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 pm – 10 pm (Private View)

Friday, Nov. 4, 4 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 am – 7 pm

Sunday, Nov. 6, 11 am – 6 pm

This year, The Other Art Fair is supported by New Futures Community Partners Industry City, a creative campus located in Brooklyn designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists, and its art initiative The Collision Project. Jurors Haoran Chen, Manager, Digital Marketing & Creative at Industry City, and Vittoria Benzine, Brooklyn-based art writer and personal essayist, hand-selected the three Brooklyn-based Fall 2022 New Futures Recipients, who will be presented in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® as part of the exhibitor line-up.

For more information on The Other Art Fair and to purchase tickets, click here.