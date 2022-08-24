Quantcast
Man critically injured in bike crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn: NYPD

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by an oncoming bicyclist on the Belt Parkway bike path.

According to police, at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 24 police responded to a 911 call regarding a collision involving a bicycle near E. 108th Street on the Belt Parkway, near Canarsie Pier and exit 14. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, a 67-year-old man, at the scene with severe head trauma.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A preliminary investigation found that the victim, who had an electric bike, was stationary on the bike path facing eastbound when he was struck by a man on a bicycle, who was headed westbound on the same path. The victim then fell and hit his head on the ground.

The victim was rushed by paramedics to Brookdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The bicyclist stayed at the scene following the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

