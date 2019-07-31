LATEST PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Entertainment

'Manilow Broadway' review: Barry brings the hits, and plenty of nostalgia

Barry Manilow in "Manilow Broadway"

Barry Manilow in "Manilow Broadway" Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic
Print

'Manilow Broadway' runs through Aug. 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. 205 W. 46th St., ticketmaster.com.

With glow sticks, singalongs and nostalgia to spare, there is really nothing quite like a Barry Manilow concert.

The icon's multiweek engagement (which follows a successful Broadway run in 2013) brings an end to a series of summertime concerts at the Lunt-Fontanne featuring a diverse array of music and stand-up artists: Dave Chappelle, Criss Angel, Regina Spektor, Mel Brooks, Yanni and Morrissey have previously taken the stage. Come fall, the theater will reopen with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

Backed by widescreen video projections, a large band and a piano — which he occasionally played himself — Manilow took the stage on Tuesday night in a glittery blue jacket (the first of several flashy ensembles) and with a warm, welcoming attitude.

Manilow’s voice had sounded rough in recent press interviews, which made me wonder whether the 76-year-old showman was up for the gig. But it did not take long for Manilow to hit his groove, building rapport with the supportive audience with schmaltzy humor and nostalgia. The star smoothly glided through his repertory of standards and Top 40 hits, from "Mandy" to "Looks Like We Made It," breezing through all those long and sustained concluding notes.

At one point, in between self-celebratory bits of banter, Manilow bemoaned the lack of melody in today’s pop hits, which probably helps explain the enduring appeal of his catchy songs. I still have the melody of “Copacabana” in my head as I write this review. I might even be singing it now, even as people at work stare at me as if I am a lunatic.

Unsurprisingly, Manilow made a point of plugging his newest album, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York,” which is actually well-suited to this particular engagement. Manilow also performed his arrangement of the Broadway ballad “Memory,” which was strangely timely given the recent unveiling of the “Cats” movie trailer.

More surprisingly, Manilow made no mention of “Harmony,” an original musical he co-wrote that has long been in development and may finally get produced in New York next year. Wouldn’t this have been an ideal time to bring up “Harmony” and maybe even introduce a song or two? Or did Manilow figure that his audience wasn't interested?

On the whole, the star's performance made for a pleasant and comforting experience. 

Matt Windman
By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic

Matt Windman is the theater critic at amNewYork, which means he sees a show virtually every night of his life. They tend to vary in quality. He is also a lawyer.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

The two-day splash bash on Meadow Lake known Cheer on the Dragon Boat Festival & more to do this weekend
Broadway producer/director Harold Prince -- behind the musicals Longtime Broadway director Harold Prince has died
Check out this new concert series by MTV New MTV concert series & more to do this week
Spike Lee's Netflix series remake of his 1986 Spike Lee’s 'She’s Gotta Have It' won’t return to Netflix
This rooftop party for women at Hudson Terrace Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The Stonewall Inn, the center of the LGBTQ Secrets of the Stonewall Inn