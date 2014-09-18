Behind the Curtain: ‘Beautiful’ breaks even, ‘American Psycho’ plans axed

‘Beautiful’ musical breaks even at the box office

The Carole King musical “Beautiful” may have (unfortunately) lost the Tony Award to “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” but it has been consistently playing to strong grosses since opening in January (whereas “Gentleman’s Guide” struggled mightily in the beginning). On Monday, its producers confirmed the show has officially recouped it $13 million production cost, thus putting it in the black.

‘American Psycho’ axed from Second Stage

In an unusual move, the producers of the forthcoming rock musical “American Psycho” have decided not to debut the show in New York at Second Stage, one of Off-Broadway’s most esteemed venues, despite previously announced plans. It is assumed that they now wish to take the show directly to Broadway, rather than start Off-Broadway and then transfer only if the reviews are solid.

Lansbury to tour the country in ‘Blithe Spirit’

Angela Lansbury, who delivered a Tony-winning performance as the zany Madame Arcati in Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” back in 2009, will return to the play for a North American tour that will include stops in San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, D.C. While musicals continue to make big bucks touring the country, it has become incredibly rare for a play to embark on a tour and play large regional venues.

Spotted: ?Julianne Moore at “Beautiful,” Victor Garber and Julia Stiles at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” ?and Jon Hamm at “It’s Only a Play.”