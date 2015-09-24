Behind the Curtain: Culture Project cancels ‘MotherStruck!’ at last minute

Culture Project cancels ‘MotherStruck!’ at last minute Just two days before its first preview performance, the Culture Project suddenly canceled …

Just two days before its first preview performance, the Culture Project suddenly canceled its Off-Broadway production of MotherStruck!,” a one-woman show about a single lesbian woman’s journey to motherhood written and performed by Staceyann Chin, directed by Cynthia Nixon and coproduced by Rosie O’Donnell. “At this point … we do not have the resources to produce ‘MotherStruck!’ in the manner in which it deserves,” Culture Project artistic director Allan Buchman said in a statement.

Rock musical ‘Cry-Baby’ coming back after flop debut

Seven years after it flopped on Broadway, the rock musical “Cry-Baby” (based on the 1990 John Waters film starring Johnny Depp as a rebellious 1950s teen) is making a comeback. Following a sold-out reunion concert at 54 Below last week featuring of the original cast, a cast album will finally be released on Oct. 9. Music Theatre International will also begin licensing the rights to perform the musical to theater companies around the world.

‘1776’ revival will have multiethnic cast

The upcoming City Center Encores! revival of the classic musical “1776” is taking a cue from the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which has a cast made up primarily of minority actors playing the Founding Fathers. According to a casting notice posted on Playbill.com, the production will be “completely multiethnic.” The lead role of John Adams has apparently been cast.

Off-Off icon Judith Malina to get public memorial

Experimental theater icon Judith Malina, who died in April at age 88, will be remembered on Oct. 4 at a public memorial service at La MaMa in the East Village. In 1947, Malina and her husband, Julian Beck, founded the Living Theatre, which loomed large in the burgeoning off-off-Broadway movement. “Judith was a galaxy of culture, a rock star, a booming presence. … She inspired students and artists, and by celebrating her we celebrate an example of what a person can be,” Living Theatre artistic director Brad Burgess said in a statement.

G&S Players replaces ‘Mikado’ with ‘Pirates’ due to controversy

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, in response to mounting criticism about how Asian characters are portrayed in its often-revived staging of “The Mikado,” has called off an upcoming six-performance run of “The Mikado” at the Skirball Center at NYU. In its place, the company will perform an equally well-known Gilbert & Sullivan operetta: “The Pirates of Penzance.”

That won’t be the only production of “Pirates” this season. MasterVoices will produce a two-night concert production at City Center on Oct. 15 and 16 with opera star Deborah Voigt, Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”), Philip Boykin (“Porgy and Bess”), Douglas Hodge (“La Cage aux Folles”) and Montego Glover (“Memphis”).

Spotted …

Bette Midler at opening night of “Otello” at the Metropolitan Opera … Demi Moore and Bruce Willis at Rumer Willis’ first performance in “Chicago” … Neil Patrick Harris at “Something Rotten!” … David Schwimmer at “The Christians.”