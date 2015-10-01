Behind the curtain: John Krasinski set for Sarah Burgess’ ‘Dry Powder’

Krasinski tapped for lead in new Sarah Burgess play ‘Dry Powder’

John Krasinski, best known as Jim on “The Office,” has been cast in the Public Theater’s upcoming production of Sarah Burgess’ “Dry Powder,” which is described in a news release as a “razor-sharp new play about the people molding and messing with the American economy.” It will be directed by Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”). Performances begin on March 1.

‘Blackbird’ coming to Broadway with Daniels and Williams

David Harrower’s two-actor drama “Blackbird,” about a 27-year-old woman who confronts a man that she had a sexual relationship with when she was still a young girl, will receive a Broadway production later this season with Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams. It was performed Off-Broadway in 2007 with Daniels and Alison Pill.

Taymor reveals her bizarre alternate ending for ‘The Lion King’

Julie Taymor, who directed “The Lion King” before tarnishing her reputation with “Spider-Man,” revealed at a conference in Massachusetts the bizarre alternate ending she originally had in mind for “The Lion King.” As per Time magazine, Taymor originally intended for Simba to go to Las Vegas and square off against a new villain named Papa Croc. However, Taymor then realized that she did not “need to go that far.” Personally, I’d be very interested in seeing the “director’s cut” version.

Miranda is now a ‘MacArthur’ genius

Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer and star of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” was named a MacArthur fellow on Monday, earning a $625,000 “genius grant” along with the honor. Puppeteer Basil Twist, whose new show “Sisters’ Follies: Between Two Worlds” is now in previews at Abrons Arts Center, also received the award.

‘King and I’ actor writes about disruption from autistic child

Kelvin Moon Loh, who appears in the ensemble of “The King and I,” took to Facebook to express his disappointment over how audience members at a recent performance reacted harshly when an autistic boy suddenly started making loud noises and asked the child’s mother to remove him from the theater. “For her to bring her child to the theater is brave … When did we as theater people, performers and audience members become so concerned with our own experience that we lose compassion for others?” he wrote.

Lloyd to appear at ‘Back to the Future’ concert

Christopher Lloyd will make a guest appearance at “Back to the Future in Concert,” where the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will play the film’s score while it is being screened, at Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 15 and 16. The New York Philharmonic recently produced live orchestra screenings of “The Godfather” and “On the Waterfront.”

Modern-language adaptations of Shakespeare on the wayIn a move that is sure to be sure controversial, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has commissioned 36 playwrights to write modern-language adaptations of every Shakespeare play. “There are differences between the early modern English of Shakespeare and contemporary English. What if we looked at these plays at the language level through the lens of dramatists,” festival director of literary development Lue Morgan Douthit said in a statement.

Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out of Hell’ getting workshop

“Bat Out of Hell,” a new musical inspired by Meat Loaf’s best-selling album, will receive a workshop in November, accordingly a new casting notice. It will be about a gang leader who falls “madly in love” with the daughter of a tyrannical city ruler. Michael Cohl, who made a lot of news as the lead producer of “Spider-Man,” is apparently behind “Bat Out of Hell.”

Spotted … Brooke Shields, Peter Gallagher, Jonathan Groff, Lance Bass and Rosie O’Donnell at opening night of “Spring Awakening” … Missy Elliott at “Hamilton” … Tommy Tune at “Grand Hotel” at NYU.