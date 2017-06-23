BET Awards live streams: Watch red carpet arrivals, ceremony online

Don’t miss out on hip-hop’s big night because you don’t want to be tied down to the TV.

The 2017 BET Awards ceremony, taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is set to be hosted by comedian Leslie Jones. If seeing the “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” actress onstage doesn’t entice you, maybe the list of expected A-listers will. Mary J. Blige, French Montana, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and others are set to perform during the ceremony.

Basically, it’s a must-watch if you’re into seeing your favorite hip-hop artists perform live. Plus, Beyoncé received seven nods, including one for best female R&B/pop artist.

The ceremony airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on BET, but here are a few ways to catch behind-the-scenes footage and red carpet interviews without a TV. Tune in on your computer or phone from a park, the subway or a bar.

BET.com / BET Now app

Just call it your one-stop-shop for BET Awards coverage. The network has two live streams planned for Sunday — a red carpet preshow starting at 6 p.m. and a ceremony stream starting at 8 p.m. You can watch live at bet.com/live-tv or on the BET Now app with a valid cable provider login.

Social media

While we can’t promise live streams via social media, there’s a pretty good chance the official BET accounts have some secret behind-the-scenes clips and photos in the works to share on the night of the event. Keep up with the @BETAwards and @BETExperience on Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat just in case.