Beth Behrs, of ‘2 Broke Girls,’ to make stage debut, more NYC theater news

And in other theater news, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” the musical is headed to Broadway.

On Thursday, the producers of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” confirmed that the musical will finally come to Broadway next spring. However, unlike the London production, which was directed by Sam Mendes, the Broadway version will be given over to Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray”). “Since the first production was created for London, it’s only fair we do an American version,” O’Brien said in a statement. The score will combine songs from the 1971 film with Gene Wilder with new ones by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”).

Beth Behrs to make New York stage debut

Beth Behrs, who plays Caroline on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” will make her New York stage debut in MCC Theater’s Off-Broadway production of Halley Feiffer’s new comedy, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City,” which starts previews in May. Can you remember the whole title?

Kids to take over ‘Charlie Brown’

Professional productions of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” are always done with adult actors playing the Peanuts gang. However, following a recent concert of the popular musical at 54 Below with young performers, Off-Broadway’s York Theatre Company has announced that it will revive “Charlie Brown” in May and June with a cast comprised entirely of children.

City Center holding open audition call for ‘Runaways’

City Center, which will revive the late Elizabeth Swados’ 1978 teen musical “Runaways” this summer as part of its Encores! Off-Center series, will hold an open audition call for non-professional young performers on March 19 at Talent Unlimited High School in Manhattan. For more info, visit nycitycenter.org. (Full disclosure: I appeared in a theater camp production of “Runaways” when I was a young teen.)

Sydney Lucas will take a shot at TV

Twelve-year-old Sydney Lucas, who earned a Tony nomination for “Fun Home” and recently starred in a concert production of “The Secret Garden” at Lincoln Center, is apparently ready to give television a shot. She has joined the cast of the upcoming AMC family drama “The Son,” as reported by Deadline.com.

‘Shuffle Along’ to give out $40 rush tickets during previews

A non-premium orchestra seat to the new Broadway musical “Shuffle Along” with Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and Brian Stokes Mitchell goes for $159 to $169. However, the producers have announced that during previews (now through April 27), $40 rush tickets can be obtained from the box office on the day of the performance.

Thompson returning to Theatre for a New Audience

John Douglas Thompson, who starred in a rare production of Christopher Marlowe’s “Tamburlaine” last season at Theatre for a New Audience, will return to the Brooklyn-based classical theater company next month to appear in both Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” and Strindberg’s “The Father.” In a statement, artistic director Jeffrey Horowitz noted that Ibsen and Strindberg (both major late-19th-century European playwrights) were “great rivals” and that “The Father” was written in response to “A Doll’s House.”

Spotted …

Stevie Wonder, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray at “Eclipsed”…Kandi Burress at “School of Rock.”