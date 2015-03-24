Bethenny Frankel splits from boyfriend Michael Cerussi III

Everyone’s favorite Skinny Girl, Bethenny Frankel, 44, is single again.

“Right now, I’m single,” Frankel told People magazine yesterday. “I’ve been through a lot with exposing all my personal life so I’m not making any grand statements anymore.”

Frankel, who is currently writing an upcoming book entitled “I Suck At Relationships So You Don’t Have To,” split from boyfriend Michael Cerussi III.

And that’s not all.

Earlier this week, she told Andy Cohen, 46, on his show “Watch What Happens Live” that she “will never ever be legally married again.”

Frankel is currently in the midst of a divorce battle with Jason Hoppy.