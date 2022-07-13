Big Apple Buzz | David Cone and partner strike out, Lea Michele’s big Broadway takeover and more

There are reports out that former Yankees/Mets player turned TV broadcaster, David Cone and his longtime partner, Taja Abitbol, have parted ways.

On July 11, Abitbol told Page Six exclusively that her romance with Cone has become “complicated,” and she and her 10 year-old son, Sammy, have been living in Florida since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the ex-pitcher remains here in New York.

A source told Page Six that, in spite of the breakup, Cone has been “extremely generous with Abitbol financially” and over the course of their relationship, “spent millions on her, bought her homes and helped support her.

Cone sold his condominium in the West Village in May for $8.3 million……..

In a rare public sighting together, Keanu Reeves and girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, were seen walking around the Big Apple holding hands on July 7. The couple stopped to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue, and then caught a bite to eat at Quality Meats on West 58th Street, reports OK!

The Daily Mail also reported the lovebirds, who are rumored to be engaged, were dressed casually, looking very polished and relaxed.

The Matrix star and Grant made their relationship red carpet official in 2019 at the LACMA Art & Film Gala in Los Angeles. However they have known each other for years. They even collaborated on Reeves’ 2011 book Ode to Happiness…….

Jayson Taylor and Ella Mai‘s three-year relationship continues to thrive. Following the Boston Celtics superstar and R&B singer, who was born in the United Kingdom, but raised in Queens, were first spotted at Michael Rubin‘s star-studded “White Party” at his $53 million estate in Bridgehampton on the 4th of July.

When the hot couple left that bash, according to SideAction.com, they were the seen at Travis Scott‘s concert in Coney Island.

Tatum is in the second year of his five-year, $163 million deal with the Celtics. Mai’s 2018 self-titled album was certified double platinum by the RIAA…….

Staten Island native Pete Davidson has become a partner with Manscaped and is also starring in their newest commercial, reports OK!

The leading men’s grooming company announced news of the campaign launch on July 11, telling fans to “meet the new face, among other parts” of Manscaped. In addition to Davidson’s partnership with the global lifestyle consumer brand, the comedian has also become a partial shareholder of the company.

The former Saturday Night Live star’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, directed the 30-second video……

The producers of “Funny Girl” announced that Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele will star as “Fanny Brice” beginning Sept. 6 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theater on West 52nd Street, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who announced in Instagram that she will no longer be in the show after July 31.

“Fanny Brice” standby Julie Benko will perform the title role from Aug. 2 through Sept. 4, and on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 8.

Variety reports that Feldstein posted, “Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.”

When Funny Girl debuted on Broadway on April 24, Feldstein had been set to stay in the role until the end of 2022…….

We Hear

George Wayne, Caron Bernstein, Bo Dietl and Richie Rich are among the hosts for a joint birthday party for Noel Ashman and actor Joseph Sikora, star of Power, Power Book IV: Force on July 14 at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on Manhattan’s West Side. The soiree will be hosted by Michael James……

Sightings

Actor Gaten Matarazzo at the opening night of “Into The Woods” on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on July 10…..

“Music Man” stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster holding their dogs, and “Mr. Saturday Night” star Billy Crystal, in attendance at Bernadette Peters’ pet adoption Charity Broadway Barks on July 9 in Times Square’s Shubert Alley…….

Kehlani performing onstage at IN BLOOM, presented by Grey Goose Essences July 10 at Pier 17 on the Hudson River……