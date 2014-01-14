Blu-ray and DVD highlights: ‘Rewind This!’, ‘Enough Said’

‘Rewind This!’ This documentary is not going to interest most people — you need to be a nostalgic lover of …

This documentary is not going to interest most people — you need to be a nostalgic lover of camp, schlock, collecting and Dolph Lundgren movies. If you fit into one of those criteria, seek out this treasure that examines at all things VHS, from the battle with Betamax to the creation of the cover art to VHS stars (Elvira shows up, still looking good) to the plethora of low-budget direct-to-VHS films to the steady group of fervent collectors who still seek out these tapes. Perhaps the best part of this release is that besides being available on DVD, it awesomely also has a combo pack with the VHS tape. (DVD, $24.98; VHS/DVD combo, $39.98)]

‘Enough Said’

James Gandolfini is a charmer in one of his final roles, a rom-com he starred in opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Catherine Keener. Louis-Dreyfus plays a masseuse who meets a woman (Keener) at a party who becomes a client and friend, but she also meets a guy (Gandolfini) who she starts to date. She soon discovers that these two people used to be married and problems ensue. This is a nice, gentle romance, very worthy of your attention, with a great performance from the late actor. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)’Fruitvale Station’

This film stars Michael B. Jordan as Oscar Grant, who was killed in an Oakland, Calif., train station. Based on a true story. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)’Riddick’

Vin Diesel returns to the this franchise to shoot at some more aliens and deals with his past. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)

‘Star Trek Enterprise: Complete Third Season’

This Scott Bakula-led series was engrossing, especially as it hit this season, where they face the alien menace the Xindi. (Blu-ray, $129.99)

Also out

‘A.C.O.D.’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Carrie’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Lee Daniels’ The Butler’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Short Term 12’ (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $34.95)

‘Thanks For Sharing’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘The Spectacular Now’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘You’re Next’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $24.99)