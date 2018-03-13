‘Buffy’ revival a possibility, but only with creator Joss Whedon

A return to Sunnydale isn’t out of the question for Fox.

A return to Sunnydale isn’t out of the question for Fox, the network that aired cult-favorite “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997 to 2003.

At the fifth annual INTV conference in Jerusalem, the topic of reviving the Sarah Michelle Gellar series buzzed.

“I think if you look in our library, ‘Buffy’ is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back,” Fox TV group chair Gary Newman said during a panel, Deadline reported. “(Bringing back ‘Buffy’) is something we talk about frequently, and Joss Whedon is really one of the greatest creators we ever worked with.”

Fearing the audience would turn into a pack of Sunnydale High School demons, Newman noted he “wouldn’t get out of the building alive” if he officially announced a “Buffy” return. But, it sounds pretty likely … if creator Joss Whedon is on board.

“When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it. And until Joss decides it’s time, it won’t happen,” he said.

Gellar (aka Buffy, herself) celebrated the series’ 21st anniversary last weekend by sharing a nostalgia-packed Instagram gallery of her favorite moments. In a reflective post, the actress commended her character for being a strong female force long before the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday,” she wrote on March 10. “We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends.”

Gellar hasn’t recently commented on whether or not she’d be willing to reprise the role for a potential revival. However, she did tell Entertainment Weekly last year that “at a certain point, when things are magical, you don’t want to go backhand ‘Godfather III’ it, right?”

Fox has recently brought a few of its other series back from the dead, including “The X-Files,” “24” and “Prison Break.”