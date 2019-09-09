Not all must-see looks hit the runway during New York Fashion Week. Some of the season's most interesting styles (both wacky and new) can be spotted on celebs sitting in the front row.

NYFW is known to bring out high-profile celebrities for a week each September. This week's events are no different. So far, designer collections have attracted the likes of Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts, Maisie Williams and more.

Anna Wintour Anna Wintour attends the Tory Burch show at the Brooklyn Museum on Sept. 8.

Liya Kebede and Emily Blunt Liya Kebede and Emily Blunt attend the Tory Burch show at the Brooklyn Museum on Sept. 8.

Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Coolidge Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Coolidge attend a New York Fashion Week event at Gotham Hall on Sept. 7.

Charlie Puth Charlie Puth attends the R13 show on Sept. 7.

Ashley Graham Ashley Graham attends the Christian Siriano show at Gotham Hall on Sept. 7.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp show on Sept. 7.

Rueben Selby and Maisie Williams Rueben Selby and Maisie Williams attend the Helmut Lang show on Sept. 7.

Emma Roberts Emma Roberts attends the Kate Spade New York show at Elizabeth Street Gardens on Sept. 7.

Emma Roberts and Sadie Sink Emma Roberts and Sadie Sink attend the Kate Spade New York show at Elizabeth Street Gardens on Sept. 7.

Jameela Jamil Jameela Jamil attends the Jeremy Scott show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6.

Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid attends the Jeremy Scott show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attend the launch of their new product line at Coco J'adore on Sept. 5.

Margarita Levieva Margarita Levieva attends the Rag & Bone show on Sept. 6.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Christopher Mintz-Plasse attends the Rag & Bone show on Sept. 6.