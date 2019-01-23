Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty on Wednesday following a dispute last year where he punched a man over a parking spot.

The actor, 60, pleaded guilty in Manhattan criminal court to the charge of second-degree harassment. Dressed in a dark suit and dark glasses, the "Saturday Night Live" actor was also ordered to complete a short anger management program and pay a fine of $120.

He has to return to court in March to show he completed the program.

He was initially charged with third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment after getting in an argument with a man on East 10th Street on Nov. 2. Baldwin was attempting to park in a spot that a family member was holding for him, but the other man took the space, police have said. The fight escalated into shoving and then the actor punched the 49-year-old man in the face. The other driver was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital and later released, according to police.

Baldwin did not speak to reporters as he left the courtroom.

The actor initially denied the allegations in a series of tweets from the Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account on Nov. 2.

"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much," the tweets read. "I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the [echoes], it doesn’t make the statements true."