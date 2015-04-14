Kelly Clarkson opens up about marriage | amNewYork

Quantcast
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson opens up about marriage

Remember when Kelly Clarkson proclaimed in her song “I Do Not Hook Up” that she doesn’t, well, hook up?

Just me? LOL.

Well, you guys, she does! With her husband, of course.

In the May issue of Redbook, Clarkson, 32, talks about her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

“I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex,” Clarkson said. “We put each other first.”

She also said Blackstock, 38, is “not her better half.”

Good for you, Kelly! You do you, girl.

They don’t call her “Miss Independent” for nothing!

