Dirty Diddy: Sean Combs’ sons leave federal courthouse after father is remanded in custody

Sean “Diddy” Combs stands before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky after prosecutors brought three criminal charges against him in federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 17, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs was denied bail at his arraignment in Lower Manhattan federal court on Tuesday on charges including sex trafficking and other criminal accounts.

Combs’ sons King, Justin, and Quincy looked to escape media attention by attempting to slip out the rear of 500 Pearl St. minutes after Judge Robyn Tarnofsky’s decision was made. The trio, appearing dejected, were swiftly chased for several blocks by press photographers but they refused to comment on the shocking development.

The rap mogul, 54, was arrested on Monday following a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York investigation on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“The indictment alleges that Combs abused and exploited women and other people for years and in a variety of ways, as alleged Combs used force, threats of force and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said during a press conference on Sept. 17

Williams also dived deeper into the allegations, stating that Combs allegedly held days-long, drug-fueled sex parties that he dubbed “freak-offs” and forced women to participate in under the threats of force.

The indictment alleged that Combs used his fame to create a criminal enterprise in which he fulfilled his nefarious and self-serving desires, including forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice. If Combs is found guilty of the top counts, he faces life in prison.

According to CNN, Judge Tarnofsky remanded Combs since she could not be convinced that the rapper would return to court nor stop the crimes he is accused of since they occurred for decades behind closed doors.

CNN reported Tarnofsky stating: “My concern is this is a crime that happens behind closed doors even when pre-trial services is monitoring.”

Combs’ lawyer Mark Agnifilo addressed reporters outside of the courthouse stating that the megastar showed good faith by working with officials regarding the case as he pled not guilty.

“He came to New York to basically engage the court system and start the case,” Agnifilo said. “He is going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might with the full confidence of his lawyers.”